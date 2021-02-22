Robert “Scott” Edwards
Robert “Scott” Edwards, 62, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville. Scott has fought for the past 6 months a recurrence of lymphoma cancer, which he succumbed to due to complications of chemotherapy.
Scott was born November 19, 1958 in Richmond, Virginia, son of late Robert Samuel Edwards and June Blake Edwards. He was a 1977 James Wood High School graduate and completed some college education at Virginia Tech. Scott was currently employed at HP Hood in Winchester, VA. Scott was an avid University of North Carolina “Tar Heel” men’s basketball fan and Baltimore Orioles baseball fan. Scott was of Christian faith and a firm believer in God’s will.
Scott loved the beach and vacationed there as often as possible. He enjoyed attending concerts, fishing, golfing, and playing baseball. Scott was a devoted husband, son, father, and grandfather “pawpaw”. He adored and loved his grandsons as they were the highlight of his life.
Scott reconnected with his wife, Kathye Place (White) Edwards, at their 35th James Wood High School class reunion in 2012. They were married on September 21, 2014 in Winchester, Virginia
Surviving with his wife and mother, are his son, Ryan Edwards of Stephens City, VA; his daughter, Lindsey Edwards of Johnson City, TN; a brother, Jeff Edwards (Andrea) of Wesley Chapel, FL; two step-daughters, Mindy White-Kohne (AJ) and Kristin Nicholson (Doug), both of Stephens City, VA; four grandsons, Parker Edwards, Oliver Kohne, Logan Kohne, and Grayson Nicholson, all of Stephens City, VA; mother and father in-law, Martha and Denny Place of Winchester, VA; sister-in-law, Jane Ewing of Clearbrook, VA; brother-in-law, Drew Place (Tita) of Berkeley Springs, WV; and many loving nieces and nephews and Kira, his kitty.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Robert Samuel Edwards, maternal grandparents, Robert and Laura Blake, and paternal grandparents, Ruben and Ethel Edwards.
Family and friends are invited to Scott’s greeting visitation on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. followed by his graveside funeral at 11:00 A.M. at Shenandoah Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, Winchester, VA with Doug Rinker officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charley Affleck, Tim Culp, Sam Edwards, Drew Place, and Travis Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, 2008 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 who provided Scott’s cancer support therapy, or to the SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders and Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.