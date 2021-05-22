Robert Sheldon “Rob” Nutter
Robert Sheldon “Rob” Nutter, of Winchester, VA passed away April 14, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Rob was born November 10, 1962 in Bryan, OH the son of Vernon and Phyllis Crozier Nutter. He graduated with his Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering from DeVry University in the class of 1986. He married Katrina Louise Yarger in Bryan, OH September 12, 1986. He was a very involved member of Victory Church, Assemblies of God, working in the food bank as well as being the videographer for the services on Sundays. He loved to play golf, fish, and work on vehicles, especially his 1987 Shadow, which he took to car shows frequently.
Along with his wife of 35 years, Katrina Nutter, who is approaching late stage Alzheimer’s at the age of 58, Rob is survived by his children; Sarah K. Nutter, Michael R. Nutter, and Stephen N. Nutter all of Winchester.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Vernon and Phyllis Nutter.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Victory Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
