Robert Sterrett “Buck” Lamberson Sr.
Robert Sterrett “Buck” Lamberson Sr., of Winchester, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023. Mr. Lamberson passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his family.
Robert was born April 29, 1957, in Fairfax, Virginia, the last-born son of Norman and Frances Patterson Lamberson.
Mr. Lamberson married Verna Thayer Lamberson. Verna preceded him in death in October of 2000.
Robert was an avid Washington Redskins fan, he enjoyed watching many sports, going fishing, and preparing all types of seafood. He especially loved his steamed blue crabs.
Mr. Lamberson was a carpenter by trade and loved tinkering and upgrading his own home.
Robert is survived by his two children, Amanda Bradley and her husband Chris, Robert “Beau” Lamberson Jr. and his partner Alicia, all of Winchester. His grandchildren, Taryn, Cameron, Dylan, Rilynn and Bryce Norman. His siblings, Norma Shirk and her husband Bruce, James Lamberson and his wife, Judy, Mary Bromley and her husband Dickie, Daniel, John, and Bettie Lamberson as well as many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday in Gravel Springs Lutheran Church, 1870 South Pifer Rd Star Tannery, VA, officiated by Pastor Sonya Williams-Giersch. Burial will follow the service with Robert Lamberson Jr., Christopher Bradley, Terry McIlwee, Daniel Lamberson, John Lamberson, and James Lamberson serving as casket bearers.
Friends will be received Thursday evening from 6-8:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester,www.phelpsfunerals.com
