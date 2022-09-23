Robert T. Lyon Robert T. Lyon, 87, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on September 21, 2022, after a 3-year struggle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was the son of the late Gilbert Lyon and Margaret Stine Lyon.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Edith Mosier Lyon; a daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Tom Middleton of North Carolina; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Karyn Lyon of North Carolina; a brother, Billy Lyon of Hagerstown, MD; and several nephews and a niece.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Hinton and her husband Allen and a sister-in-law, Luvina Mosier Frye and her husband Glenn Frye.
He was a 1953 graduate of Martinsburg High School and attended Shepherd College.
He retired after 32 years of service with Corning Glass Martinsburg Plant.
Prior to moving to Winchester, Virginia, he was a 50-year member of St. Johns Lutheran Church, Martinsburg, West Virginia, and sang in the church choir.
He had a love for music and in his earlier years sang with Hagerstown Choral Arts, Masterworks Chorale – Shepherd College, Shepherdstown, West Virginia, and with the church choir at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hagerstown, Maryland. He also sang as a guest with various choirs in the Martinsburg area.
He was a bird watcher and was a member of the Shenandoah Audubon Society.
It was his wish that services be private. A private burial will be held at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester.
A special thank you to Blue Ridge Hospice for their excellent care and concern, Team 2 and hospice care givers, Gina, Ruby and Nicole.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
