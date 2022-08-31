Robert Theodore Nichols, Jr.
Robert Theodore Nichols Jr., 77, of Stephens City, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, in his residence.
He was born May 14, 1945, in Winchester, the son of Robert Sr. and Eunice Lewis Nichols.
He was married to Barbara Hess Nichols for 18 years.
Robert was an Army veteran and had served in Korea.
He was a president of the Woodmen of the World and Mended Hearts in Winchester. He also volunteered at the Red Cross and the Winchester Medical Center.
In his spare time, he was a racing enthusiast and would attend his sons' races at the Winchester Speedway and Old Dominion tracks.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Rob Nichols and his partner Melissa, Walter Nichols, all of Winchester, David Drummond of Fredericksburg, and Joey Drummond of Stephens City; grandchildren, T.J. and Georgia; three great-grandchildren, and a sister, Anne McFarland of Middletown.
His brother, Donald Nichols, preceded him in death.
A funeral will be 1:00 pm Friday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, officiated by Pastor Shane Wilt. Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Honorary Bearers will be Tom Pugh and Jim Edmonds. Casket Bearers will be Chris Strosnider, Robert Williams, John Adcock, Jay McFarland, Tim Gale and Ricky Edmonds.
Friends will be received from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
