Robert William “Bob” Evans, 70, of Augusta, WV died on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Bob was born on October 11, 1949 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late John and Tania Evans. He previously delivered newspapers for the Winchester Star and was a member of both the American Legion Post #91 and the Moose Lodge both located in Romney, WV. Bob enjoyed tinkering, fixing things and was a unique problem solver. He had a love of hunting, sports and was an avid WVU Mountaineers fan.
Bob married Diann Heishman Evans on December 23, 1971 in Winchester, VA. Surviving along with his wife of 48 years is his son: John H. Evans and his wife Kyla of Gore, VA; his daughter: Mary Pugh and her husband Jerrell of Middletown, VA; two sisters: Frances Petree of Indiana and June Cooper and husband Roy of Clearbrook, VA; four grandchildren: Alex and Ashlyn Evans; Sophie and Clayton Wharton and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 4 PM at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Wardensville, WV. Officiating will be Don Bowers. A private inurnment will be held at a later time.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:30-4 PM.
To view Bob’s tribute wall, please visit www.loygiffin.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.