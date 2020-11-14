Robert W. Graves, Jr.

Robert Wilton Graves, Jr., 75, of Boyce, Virginia, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Graves was born January 16, 1945 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Robert Wilton Graves, Sr. and Dora Clem Graves.
He retired from Lowe's after 16 years in contractor sales. He worked in carpentry, built houses, and in earlier years he was an EMT in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
He was a member of Boyce Baptist Church and was a leader of 4-H Shooting Sports Club. He wore many hats and was the best dad and Paw Paw around.
While working for Senator Byrd he met his wife, Audrey Jenkins Graves. They married November 15, 1962 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are two daughters, Tammy Ward and Pammy Rosenberry (Jeff) all of Boyce, VA; a son Bud Graves (Sarah) of Edinburg, VA; eight grandchildren, Kayla Ward, Jeffrey Rosenberry, Bruce Ward, Cody Graves, Shepard Graves, Garrett Graves, McKinny Graves, and Ella Graves; a brother; and three sisters.
A brother preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Pastor Ben Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Pallbearers will be Bud Graves, Cody Graves, Shep Graves, Garrett Graves, McKinny Graves, Bruce Ward, and Jeffrey Rosenberry.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boyce Baptist Church, P O Box 89, Boyce, VA 22620.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
