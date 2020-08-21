Robert W. Smith

Robert Westwood Smith, 97, of Stephenson, Virginia, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Bob was born June 23, 1923 in Frederick County, Virginia, son of the late John W. Smith and Ada Lillard Smith.
After graduating from Stonewall High School he enlisted in the U. S. Army, serving with the 9th Army Air Corp in Europe during World War II.
Bob enjoyed his career as an automobile salesman along with the love of horses and of flying having earned a private pilots license. He was a Varsity High School League football referee and a past Director of the Jr. Chamber of Commerce in Winchester.
His sister, Mildred Todd, preceded him in death.
Surviving are his four children, Susan W. Brown (Robert) of Palm Coast, FL, Sharon W. Koch (Robert) of Boca Raton, FL, Ann Waverly Lee (Gary) of Culpeper, VA and Robert S. Smith (Donna) of Winchester, VA; along with seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Bob will be missed by his many friends and his family.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
