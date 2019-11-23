Robert W. Strosnider, 91, formerly of Stephens City, Virginia died peacefully at Brittany Manor Living and Rehab Center Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Midland Michigan.
Mr. Strosnider was born February 24, 1928 in Warren County, Virginia, son of the late Robert N. Strosnider and Cora (White) Strosnider.
He retired from ABEX Corporation in 1990 after 35 years of service. He married the former Madge Orndorff in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Mr. Strosnider enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting. In their younger days he and Madge danced to the music of his brothers, Clifton and Buddy. He enjoyed reminiscing about the old days of farming with horses. " 'Old Dick' always knew when it was time to eat. If you were working him in the field he'd just stop plowing and not go any further."
Robert and Madge moved to Midland, Michigan in 2009. At his door you could get a whiff of his sauerkraut and pork, you could hear the Nascar races and he loved walking to the neighbor's bench and giving a treat to 'Oliver', their puppy.
Robert will be dearly missed by his wife of 71 years, Madge; his brothers, Clifton Strosnider and Harold "Buddy" (Betty) Strosnider; his daughter, Barbara Sue (Tom) McNurlen; his step-daughter, Sheila (Donald) Snapp; grandchildren, Ken McNurlen, Scott (Molly) McNurlen, Robbie Snapp, Robin (Ken) Cibroski; great-grandchildren Annie, Charlie, Lizzy, Matthew and Sarah McNurlen; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Strosnider was preceded in death by his sisters, Pauline (Marvin) Pangle, Eunice (Hammond) McDonald, Helen (Sanford) Payton, Hopewell (Carl) Fishel, Nellie (Clayton) Golightly; brother, Paul Harrison (Juanita) Strosnider, and sister-in-law, Lola Ritter Strosnider.
Cremation arrangements for Mr. Strosnider have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith Woolever Funeral Directors in Midland, Michigan.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a memorial contribution to the donors choice.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Virginia.
Deepest sympathy to the family. I will greatly miss Robert as well as I do Madge.They were a very special couple. Prayers and love to the family.
