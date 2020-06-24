Robert Wayne Lee
Robert Wayne Lee, 55, of Winchester, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Lee was born February 22, 1965 in Loudoun County son of the late Lewis Gibson Lee and Peggy Ann Leith Lee.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother and is survived by his partner of 22 years, Donna Shipp of Winchester; 4 siblings, 7 children, 12 grandchildren, and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home, Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
