Roberta Loas Messick
Roberta Loas Messick, 96, of Frederick County, VA, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, January 13, 2023, just days before her 97th birthday.
Mrs. Messick was born in 1926 in Elk Garden, VA, daughter of the late Willie Henry and Mary Margaret Fogleman. She enjoyed being home and raising her family. For 20 years she was right by her husband’s side in ministry to surrounding communities. She worshipped at several different Assembly of God churches over the years and her greatest passion was serving the Lord.
Her husband, Rev. Joseph Edward Messick, whom she married on April 8, 1944, in Hagerstown, MD, preceded her in death in 2009.
Surviving is a son, Jim Messick, of Winchester, VA.
Along with her parents and her husband, Mrs. Messick is preceded in death by her siblings, Eula Lee Owens, Elsie Nicholson, Patsy Irene Brinklow, William and Charlie Fogleman.
A visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Salem Church of the Brethren, 435 Salem Church Road, Stephens City, Virginia. On Friday, visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12 pm to 1 pm at the church, with the funeral service at 1 pm officiated by Pastor Rick Looman. Interment will be in Salem Church Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mrs. Messick’s nephews and niece: Roy Messick, Jr., Steve Messick, Roger Messick, Marvin Messick, Sidney Messick, and Karen Messick.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.