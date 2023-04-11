Roberta Marie Spencer Roberta Marie Spencer, 87, of Front Royal, VA, died Friday, April 7, 2023 at her residence, surrounded by her family.
Roberta was born February 15, 1936, the daughter of the late, Robert Oliver and Helen Marie Harrison Joyner. She married Harold Allan Spencer, August 11, 1957 in Washington State. He preceded her in death in 1993.
Roberta is survived by her sons, James Spencer (Cheryl) of Front Royal and Scott Spencer (Denise)of Woodbridge, VA; daughters, Cherie Rinkenberg (John) of Palm Harbor, FL and Merrie Spencer of Tarpon Springs, FL; thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Byrne.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
