Roberta "Robin" Reardon Soresi, native of Winchester, Virginia and resident of Florida, died of natural causes on August 21, 2021 in Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota, Florida. Born January 19, 1938 to Winifred B. and James P. Reardon, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Soresi, parents and brother, Michael T. Reardon. She is survived by her three children, Stephen Soresi (wife Reihi) of Tokyo, Japan, Catherine Margaritis (husband Bill) of Memphis, TN and Adrienne Ellen Soresi (fiance Jeff) of State College, PA. Her six grandchildren are Dante, Canyon and Melody Soresi and Sophia, Winston and Alexis Margaritis. Surviving siblings are Martha R. Proffitt, Winchester, VA; Patricia R. Opie (husband Steve Jackson), Venice, FL; Susan R. Cooper, Venice, FL; and James P. Reardon, III (wife Gayla), Winchester, VA.
Robin graduated from Blue Ridge Country Day School (now Powhatan) and Handley High School in Winchester. She attended Longwood University in Farmville, VA and Pan American School, Richmond, VA; later working for IBM and on Capitol Hill she met and married Carl in June, 1965.
After residing in Arlington, VA, they moved to Manasota Key, FL and developed two major real estate projects, Bay Harbor Estates and Englewood Hospital. At age 60, Robin moved to Tokyo to establish an English conversation school with her son, Stephen. Robin was a beloved English teacher, thanks to her wit and care for her students' education and personal lives. She returned to the US, living with her first daughter's family, later residing with her second daughter's family, and finally moving to Venice, FL where she spent her final years.
Robin was a member of DAR, the League of Women Voters and a former president of the Woman's Democratic Club in Sarasota, Florida. Robin enjoyed politics, reading, movies, traveling, gardening, card games, Bonsai and especially visiting with family.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on September 7, 2021 in the Mt. Hebron Cemetery Chapel, 305 East Boscawen Street, Winchester, VA.
