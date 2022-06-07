Robin E. Early
Robin Elizabeth Early, 69 of Gerrardstown, West Virginia passed away on May 31, 2022.
She was born on May 23, 1953 in Banbridge, Maryland and was the daughter of Norma Jean Early and the late Bobby E. Early.
Robin was an animal lover and was a lifelong rescuer for dogs.
She is survived by her wife Catheanne Henceroth; mother: Norma Jean Early; brother: Keith Early and wife Cheryl; nephews: Sean E. Early and Dillion E. Early; niece: Haley Early and step son Jeff Goleno.
In addition to her father she is preceded in death by her brother Carl Michael and Grandmother Margaret Hendrix.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ASPCA or a dog rescue of your choice.
Condolences can be made atrosedalefuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.