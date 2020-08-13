Robin Janine Hubbard Pifer
Robin Janine Hubbard Pifer, 55, of Winchester, Virginia passed peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020, surrounded by her family at Blue Ridge Hospice.
Robin was born in 1965 in Warrenton, Virginia, daughter of Sandy Armstrong and the late Jon R. Hubbard. She was a 1983 graduate of Handley High School and attended the Art Institute of Atlanta. She was a graphic designer who lived and worked in Atlanta, GA, Raleigh, NC, and Baltimore, MD before returning to her hometown of Winchester. She married her husband, Robert Pifer, in October of 2010.
Surviving are her husband, Robert Pifer; mother, Sandy Armstrong and stepfather, Bill Armstrong, Sr.; sister Mikki Hubbard; nephew Aaron Jones; stepbrother Bill Armstrong, Jr. (Shawn, Braden, and Will); stepsister Kim Pifer (Bill, Emilie, and Lindsay); stepsister Holly Leachman (Craig and George); father in law Robert L. Pifer, Sr.; stepdaughter Deanna Pifer; stepson Daniel Pifer; sister in law Leta Griffith (Fred); brother in law Dickie Pifer (Renate); and grandsons Dylan Kelly and Stefan Pifer. She was preceded in death by grandparents Paul and Jane Yeffstig.
A private service will be held Monday, August 17 at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Robin dearly loved her rescued cats throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robin’s memory to SPCA Winchester, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601
The family would like to thank the staff of the 5th floor of the Winchester Medical Center and of the Blue Ridge Hospice who took such good care of Robin.
