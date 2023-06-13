Robin L. Jenkins
Robin Lynette Jenkins, 62, of Stephenson, Virginia died on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester.
Ms. Jenkins was born on April 4, 1961 in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of the late Richard and Marry Sheets.
She was formerly employed at Rock Harbor Golf Course and was a care giver for the elderly.
She was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
She lived most of her life at the family farm in Capon Bridge, West Virginia where she enjoyed gardening and helping her father maintain the farm. She enjoyed shopping at thrift stores and was affectionately known as “The Thrift Store Queen,” sharing the wealth with her family and friends whom she dearly loved.
Robin is survived by her three children, Gary Jr., John, and Mary; four grandchildren, Trey, Hailey, Aiden, and Naveah; four sisters, Grace, Connie, Theresa, and Debra; one brother, Richard E. Sheets, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn “Susie”.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 P. M. Friday, June 16, 2023 at White Post United Methodist Church, White Post, Virginia with Pastor Teddy Hiatt officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City, Virginia.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening, June 15, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
