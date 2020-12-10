Robin Lee Stickles
Robin Lee Stickles, 60 of Winchester, VA passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Robin was born in 1960, the daughter of the late Floyd C. Stickles, Jr. and Betty Jane Stickles.
Robin was a member of Fellowship Bible Church, Winchester, VA.
Robin is survived by her mother, Betty Jane Stickles.
All services will be private and are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.