Robyn K. Seaver Robyn Knight Seaver, 67, of Homosassa, Florida, died Friday, January 6, 2023. She was born September 17, 1955, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late Vida Levi Knight and Homer Edward Knight.
Robyn was a graduate of Clarke County High School, Class of 1974. Some years later, she and a friend decided to take a trip to Daytona Beach, Florida, where she made her home for the next 30+ years. It was there that she met her husband, Scott Seaver, whom she married May 25, 1995.
Robyn and Scott returned to Virginia in 2009. In May of 2022 having had enough of the cold weather, they decided to return to sunny Florida settling in Homosassa.
Surviving with her husband is her brother, John Knight of Stephens City, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Tom Knight, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services for Robyn will be private at this time, per her request, her ashes will be spread at her favorite location in Florida.
