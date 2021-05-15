Robyn Williams Lash, 93, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. She was raised at 8046 Main St., Middletown, VA, before becoming a resident of Richmond, Virginia for 10 years while attending Medical College of Virginia and working as an x-ray technician. Thereafter, she became a resident of Newport News, VA for 53 years, until the death of her husband, when she moved to Tampa, Florida.
"Rob" to her family and friends, spent her childhood in Middletown, where her father was the town
medical doctor. She was baptized at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Middletown, graduated from Middletown School when she was 16, and left for college in Richmond.
In December of 1951 Rob met her future pharmacist husband, Frank Lash, Jr. They were married in
September 1952 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Richmond, in the same structure where Patrick Henry gave his famous "Give me Liberty, or Give me Death" speech during Revolutionary Times.
In 1957 they moved to Newport News where they opened the first of several pharmacies, later also
adding Hallmark Card Shops which Rob managed. She retired in 1993.
Rob served as a member of the Newport News Board of Zoning Appeals for 8 years. She was part of the
founding congregation of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Newport News and remained a member until
moving to Tampa in 2011. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for over 65
years, commencing her membership in the Fort Loudoun Chapter in Winchester, Virginia, and later transferring to Richmond and then Newport News Chapters.
Rob was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J. Hunter Williams of Winchester and Dr. and Mrs. J. Pittman of Charles Town, West Virginia; her parents, Dr. Thomas A. and Marie Pittman Williams of Middletown; her sister, Margaret Louise Williams of Middletown; her aunt, Eleanor Pittman
Mitchell of Chantilly and Rosslyn, Virginia; her uncle, A. Garland Williams, Esq. and his wife Virginia, of
Berryville, Virginia; and her husband of over 50 years, Frank Lash, Jr.
Survivors include two sons and their families: Frank Lash, III and his wife Wendy of Newport News, and Thomas A. Lash and his wife Madeline (Missy) of Tampa, FL and 8046 Main St. Middletown; and five
grandchildren: Molly O'Brien Lash, Hunter Williams Lash, and Caroline Holt Lash (Frank III); and Chapman
Gilford Lewis Lash and Cecilia Robyn Louise Lash (Thomas A.).
Services will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Middletown at a later date, with interment in the Williams family plot at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in her name to the Middletown, Virginia Volunteer Fire Dept.
