Rochelle Denise
(Slaughter) Hinkle
Rochelle “Shelly” Denise (Slaughter) Hinkle, 66, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Shelly was born in 1955 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, daughter of the late Richard and Barbara Slaughter. She was a graduate of Rodgers High School in Wyoming, Michigan. Shelly was a Receiving Manager at K-Mart for 28 years and retired as a Store Manager at Walgreens. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and most of all, spending time with her family and friends. Shelly attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Shelly married Charles Douglas Hinkle on March 19, 1983, in Florida.
Surviving with her husband are sons, Daniel Hinkle and wife Sarah of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, and Jeffrey Hinkle of Herndon, Virginia; sister, Brenda Marie Roland of Tallahassee, Florida; brothers, Richard William Slaughter of Margate, Florida, and Ronald Dean Slaughter of Smyrna, Tennessee; and precious grandchildren, Kalista, Kirsten, Landon, and Tyler.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 1 pm to 4 pm at Woodman of the World, 109 Boundary Avenue, Winchester, Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made in Shelly’s memory to Inwood Dance Company, 2297 Henshaw Road, Inwood, West Virginia 25428 or SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.