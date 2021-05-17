Roderick Louis Zollinger
Roderick Louis Zollinger, 57, of Stephens City, VA passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Rod was born in 1963 in Jeannette, PA to the late William and Dona Lu Zollinger. He received his bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, his teaching certification from Seton Hill College and his master’s degree in school administration from George Mason University. Rod was a teacher for over 30 years, and he taught special education Math at Millbrook High School since the school’s opening. He was a dedicated teacher who loved working with his students. He was a member of Stephens City United Methodist Church. Rod was an avid Pittsburgh Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers fan and also loved watching the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was a loving father and husband, and he will be greatly missed by his family.
Rod married his wife, Lori Lee Angelini, on November 27, 1998 in New Kensington, PA.
Surviving with his wife, Lori, are his children, Amber Christina Zollinger and Joseph Christopher Zollinger; brothers, Richard Zollinger and wife Rachel, Ronald Zollinger, Robert Zollinger and wife Robin; mother-in-law, Donna Angelini; brother-in-law, David Angelini and wife Marie; along with many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 from 6pm-8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Stephens City United Methodist Church, at 2pm.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
