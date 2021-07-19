Rodnal David Gatens “Pete”
Rodnal David Gatens, “Pete,” 80, of Winchester Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, July 9, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center. Pete was born August 12, 1940 in Handley West Virginia. He was the son of the late John Gatens and the Late Hildred Gatens.
Pete was a very intelligent man self-taught with a gift to retain what he read in books, especially Mother Earth News. He was a very helpful and friendly man that would go out of his way to help a friend or a stranger in need.
He met the love of his life and wife 45 years ago, Janette Imperio Gatens.
He is survived by wife Janette Imperio Gatens, two daughters; Wendy Gatens Nedwicke (Kevin) of Merced, California, and Dawn Duckworth Higgins (Les) of Winchester Virginia, grandchildren; Joe Gatens, Zechariah Nedwicke, Destiny Baker, Helena Higgins, Zavahnnah Trudeau, Sophia Higgins, and Charles Higgins. He also has many great-grandchildren. Pete is also survived by brothers Donald Gatens (Kathy) of Cleveland Ohio and Jack Gatens of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his brother Joe Gatens. His Mother and father-in-law Charles and Helen Imperio.
Service will be held on Friday July 23, 2021 at New Life Christian Church at 2930 Middle Road Winchester VA 22602 at 11:00. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior. Kraig Bishop will officiate.
In lieu of flowers you can make donations to New Life Christian Church / capitol campaign.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.