Rodney A. Cave
Rodney Allen “Rockin Rod” Cave, 52, of Winchester, VA passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Rodney was born on November 3, 1967 in Winchester, VA, a son of Allen Keith and Linda Lee Getz Cave of Cross Junction, VA. He owned and operated Cave’s Boat Repair. Rodney enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting, fishing, boating, skiing and he enjoyed his seafood, muscle cars and motorcycles.
Rodney married his best friend Cherie Angelique Moineau Cave on October 11, 1997 in Front Royal, VA.
Surviving with his wife of nearly 23 years are his children: Courtney Lee Cave and Zachary Allen Cave both of Winchester, VA; a granddaughter: Casey Leigh; a brother: Brian Keith Cave of Stafford, VA; mother-in-law: Joyce Somes-Moineau; an adopted father-in-law: Frank Spacek; several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and many many friends.
Family will be receiving friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Saturday, September 19 from 4-6 p.m. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 20 at the Gainesboro Cemetery at 2 p.m.
To view Rodney’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
