Rodney A. Madigan
Rodney A. Madigan, 53, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Reston Hospital Center.
Rodney was born on January 24, 1969, in Winchester, VA, the son of Janice Madigan (the late Gary) and the late Steven Wymer (Betty). He was a 1987 graduate of Handley High School in Winchester and he served our country in the United States Marine Corps during Operation Desert Storm. Rodney was a member of the Winchester Church of God and was also involved in the Wounded Warrior Project and helping with local soup kitchens. Rodney enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, was an avid dog lover and loved the game of baseball. He was the first pitcher in Handley High School history to throw a complete no hitter. Above all else, he loved spending time with his children and family.
He married Chrissie Madigan who preceded him in death in 2021.
In addition to his mother Janice, Rodney is also survived by his children, Kennedy and Kolby Madigan and their mother Kendra Madigan; his sister, Barbara Unger (Jeff) and their children Courtney and Cody Unger; his brother, Gary Madigan (Melissa); and his beloved German Shepherd, Taylor.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Friday, July 1, from 10am until his Funeral Service at 11am at the Winchester Church of God with Pastor Scott Orndorff officiating.
Interment will follow at Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Contributions in Rodney’s memory may be made to: SPCA of Winchester, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
donate/ or Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
