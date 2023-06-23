Rodney Benjamin Helsley, Jr.
Rodney Benjamin Helsley, Jr., 93 of Winchester, VA, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Winchester Medical Center.
Rodney was born in Winchester, VA in 1929, the son of the late Rodney Benjamin Helsley, Sr. and Nannie E. Helsley. He served our country in the United States Army. Rodney retired after 42 years of service in the automotive industry making disc brakes for Abex in Winchester. He enjoyed working in the yard and spending time outside bird and squirrel watching.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anna Belle, whom he married on May 14, 1955 and many loving nieces and nephews.
Rodney is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Clara H. Clark and Charlotte A. Schrader.
A visitation will be held for Rodney on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 1pm with a service to follow at 2pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Pastor Kent Woodward.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rodney to Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
