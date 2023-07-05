Rodney L. Feltner
RRodney L. Feltner, 61, of Frederick County, VA, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at his home.
Rodney was born in 1961 in Winchester, VA, son of Herbert and Frances Feltner. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Liberty University. Rodney was a sales associate at Walmart in Stephens City, VA. He enjoyed landscaping and gardening around his home. Rodney also had a passion for music and could always be heard singing a song. He attended Fellowship Bible Church in Frederick County, VA.
Surviving with his parents are brothers, Mark Feltner (Linda), Scott Feltner, and Glen Feltner (Tina).
A visitation will be from 4 pm to 5 pm on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, with a service to follow at 5 pm. Reverend Gregory Miller will be officiating. Interment will be private.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
