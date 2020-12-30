Rodney Wayne Forrest
Rodney Wayne Forrest, 74, of Stephenson, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Forrest was born in 1946 in Columbus, OH, the son of the late Beulah Annette and Albert David Forrest. He was a graduate of George Mason University receiving a Bachelor’s Degree. Mr. Forrest was a Management Analyst with the United States Government Patent and Trade, retiring after 37 years of service.
Mr. Forrest was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Winchester. He was an avid Redskins fan and enjoyed going to Myrtle Beach, SC. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and his beloved fur babies.
He married Sheri Lynn Fitzpatrick on June 16, 1968, in Falls Church, VA.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Robin Lynn Forrest of Stephenson, VA, Kimberly Ann Hodge (Daniel) of Sterling, VA; son, Daniel Forrest (Victoria) of Stephenson, VA; grandchildren, Brittany Hodge of Sterling, VA; Abigail Forrest and Wyatt Forrest both of Stephenson, VA.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Albert T. Forrest.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, from 3:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m., at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, at 11:00 a.m., at Mount Hebron Cemetery, with Pastor David Young officiating.
Memorial contributions made in Rodney’s memory may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
