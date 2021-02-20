Roger Allen Carroll, 82, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at his home after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was a much loved Husband, Father and Grandfather to 6 grandkids.
Roger was born in 1938, in Presque Isle, Maine. He was the son of the late Mildred Josephine and James Patrick Carroll.
Roger graduated from Presque Isle High School in 1956. He enlisted in the Air Force right after high school at the age of 17 and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska and St. Albans, VT. During his military service, he married Flora Annette Hubbard in 1959, in Presque Isle, Maine.
He attended Husson College in Bangor, Maine and received a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting.
In 1964, he and Flo moved to Arlington, VA. Roger began his career with the General Accounting Office in Washington, D.C. During his almost 30 years with GAO, he was assigned, for over a year, to the Select House Intelligence Committee.
During the 1970's and 80's, Roger began investing in real estate in and around the Capitol beltway. In 2005, Roger and Flo moved to Winchester to be closer to their children and grand children. It brought him great pleasure when he purchased and restored a pre-revolutionary home and brought it back to its rightful glory, where he lived out his later years.
Throughout his life he loved hunting, camping, country rides, telling jokes and singing with the music of his generation. Roger was of the Methodist faith and a member of the Masons for over 60 years. Roger and Flo took great joy in traveling throughout the United States finding special out of the way places.
Surviving with his wife of 61 years are his 3 children and 6 grandchildren, all of Winchester, and sister Elayne Thombs of Portland, Maine.
Along with his parents, Roger is preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Auerbach, and brothers, Robert Carroll and Frank Carroll.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Service will be private and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.