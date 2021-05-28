Roger Carroll Tapscott
On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, Roger Tapscott, loving husband and father of four, passed away at home, at the age of 88.
Roger was born on July 24, 1932 in Pine Grove. He served his country in the Navy for four years. He was a brick and block mason his entire life.
On Oct. 3, 1959, he married his wife of 61 years, Sheila M. Tapscott. They raised four children; Wayne, Karen, Sharon and Kevin.
Roger also loved to tinker on lawn mowers, weed eaters and other small engines. He also had a passion for truck and tractor pulling.
Roger was preceded in death by his father, James Clifton Tapscott; mother, Virgie Ellen Tapscott; sister, Thelma McClaughry and brother, James Tapscott.
Roger had five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Burial will be provate.
