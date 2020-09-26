Roger Dale Stillwell, 71, of Harpers Ferry, WV went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Born July 14, 1949 in Buchanan, VA, he was the son of the late Boyd M. and Helen Lawson Stillwell.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Longerbeam Stillwell of 47 1/2 years, his sons, Joseph Stillwell and wife, Jackie and Joshua Stillwell and wife, Audri, both of Harpers Ferry, WV; daughter, Robin High and husband, Kelly of Gore, VA; seven grandchildren, Brittany Hirsch, Meghan Stillwell, Katelyn and Jacob High, Zachary, Gracelyn and Isaac Stillwell; two great-grandchildren, Alva and Eli Hirsch, two sisters, Pamela Clarke of Oakwood, VA and Rita Shrewsbury of Cedar Bluff, VA; one brother, Darrell Stillwell of Wardell, VA and many nieces and nephews,
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Wendell and Danny Stillwell.
He will be missed by his dogs, Bear and Jasper.
Roger attended school in Buchanan and Tazwell, VA and graduated from Richlands High School in 1967. He joined the US Army in 1968 and fought in Vietnam. He was assigned to the 299th Engineers Battalion and sent to Dakto as part of the security team, where he was one of the original Dakto Defenders. He was employed by the Federal Government for 35 1/2 years, before he retired in 2006. Roger was also owner and operated of his HVAC business, Stillwell Services, for 33 years.
Roger was a member of Mission Tabernacle Holiness Church for 46 years.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Mission Tabernacle Church with Pastor Bobby Roadcap officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Memory Gardens in Martinsburg, WV.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com
