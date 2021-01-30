Roger Edward Jenkins
Roger Edward Jenkins, 81, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at his home, after a four year courageous battle with cancer.
Roger was born on August 20, 1939, in Winchester, VA. He was the son of James and Pauline Jenkins. Roger was a house painter that truly loved his work, painting was also his hobby. Roger loved people and everyone he met he considered his friend.
Surviving with his wife, Ann is a son, Roger “Dale” Jenkins of Strasburg; two stepsons, Rick Dolly (Debbi) of Strasburg, VA, Ronnie Dolly (Kristie) of Winchester, VA; four granddaughters that he adored, Katie, Kenzie, Kara and Kristen Dolly.
In addition to his parents, a sister, Ann Gibson preceded Roger in death.
Graveside services will be private per Roger’s request. He always joked he wanted his funeral before he passed so he could talk to people. He had a big surprise birthday party after his cancer diagnosis, which he thoroughly enjoyed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St. Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Lynn Care Center Activity Fund, 1000 N. Shenandoah Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630.
