Roger John “Kat” Michael
Roger John “Kat” Michael, age 74, of Berkeley Springs, WV, died on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at his home.
Born February 13, 1949 in Berkeley Springs, WV, he was the son of the late Paul Roger and Mary Catherine Weaver Michael.
He was a Christian. Kat was a 1967 class graduate of Berkeley Springs High School. He was a mechanic at Crown Cork & Seal in Winchester, VA and retired after 39 years of service. He was a 39 year member of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron #60 in Berkeley Springs, where he was serving as the current commander. He was past WV SAL Detachment Commander. Kat is best known for every patriotic holiday by putting up flags in Berkeley Springs and volunteering at his local post with helping the veterans. He was a member of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1483 in Berkeley Springs, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #9760 in Berryville, VA, Williamsport Red Men Conococheague Tribe 84 in Williamsport, MD, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4244 in Berkeley Springs, where he served as past worthy president. Kat was also a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 694 in Hagerstown, MD, Sorry Souls Motorcycle Club, where he was a founding member and the International Association of Machinist & Aero Space Worker Lodge #10. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, watching television, socializing and watching football and NASCAR.
Kat is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah Kay Shaw Michael, at home, his four sons, Eric James Michael and his wife Lea of Williamsport, MD, Christian Paul Michael and his wife, Jenny, Lucius Todd Michael and his wife, Heather and Josh William Michael and his wife, Gretchen, all of Berkeley Springs, two sisters, Shirley Esther Waugh of Berkeley Springs and Ann Lucille McKinney of Inwood, WV, 13 grandchildren, Deven Morris, Lucius Michael Jr., Casey Michael, Charli Michael, Clara Michael, Andi Michael, Lilly Michael, Maddie Close, Lily Close, all of Berkeley Springs, Laken Michael and Lucas Michael, both of Williamsport, Cody Michael of Hagerstown, MD and Josh Michael II of Camp Lejeune, NC, one great grandson, Camden Morris of Berkeley Springs and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV, with Andrew J. Berens officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kat’s memory may be made to Sons of the American Legion Detachment of West Virginia, c/o Scholarship Committee, PO Box 3191, Charleston, WV 25332.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
