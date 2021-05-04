Roger L. Coffey 05/04/21
Roger Lee Coffey, age 78, lived in Winchester for the past 22 years. On April 29, 2021, he passed from his earthly home to his eternal home with Jesus.
Roger was a loving, generous person and enjoyed helping others. He cherished his friends and his parents, William and Minerva Coffey, who pre-deceased him.
In Roger’s last four years, he enjoyed the companionship of his dog, Jack. Roger was a member and attended Calvary Church of the Brethren and then Grace Community Church, both of Winchester.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.