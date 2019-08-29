Roger L. Graham

Roger Lee Graham passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 while receiving care at Winchester Medical Center. He was 95 years old. Roger was a resident of The Villages at Orchard Ridge, a retirement community in Winchester, VA.
Roger was born in 1924 in Marlington, West Virginia. He was the eldest son of Leila and Roy C. Graham. Roger graduated from Westminster High School in Westminster, MD. He was a 30-year veteran of the United States Navy and served in both enlisted and officer ranks. Roger was a Limited Duty Officer (LDO), otherwise known as a Mustang. He was a veteran of World War II and retired at the rank of Commander after serving 30 years. Roger then worked in private industry and retired fully in 2010.
Roger was a member of Round Hill United Methodist Church in Round Hill, VA and St. James United Methodist Church in Westminster, MD. He was involved with church programs and was an active participant in the Top of Virginia Honor Flight Program, a hub of the Honor Flight Network, created solely to honor America’s veterans for all their sacrifices. Roger was an avid reader and enjoyed time with family and friends.
Roger married Genevieve Madelyn Ellul on October 2, 1948 in Asmara, Ethiopia while serving in the Navy. She preceded him in death in April 2015.
He is survived by his sons, Wayne L. Graham and Roy L. Graham (Bridget); grandchildren, Steven L. Graham, Jennifer M. Andrews (Frank), Joseph A. Graham (Jennifer), Justin T. Graham, and J. Bradley Graham; three great grandchildren; sister, Charlotte Frantz; and brothers, Bruce Graham (Susan) and Robert Graham (Marilyn). Roger is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and treasured friends.
Along with his parents and wife, Roger was preceded in death by a daughter, Vivian Marie Graham; his youngest son, Kenneth R. Graham; sisters, Helen Walsh and Eleanor Hooper; and brothers-in-law, Don Frantz and Charles Walsh.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Family members and friends are invited to join the Graham Family for fellowship and a viewing from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. James United Methodist Church, 3000 Marston Road, Westminster, Maryland. A funeral service for Roger commences at 12 p.m. with Pastor Mary Buzby officiating. Interment will follow the service in St. James United Methodist Church Cemetery.
