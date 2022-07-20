Roger L. Hulver
Roger Lee Hulver, 78, of Winchester, VA, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Roger was born on September 18, 1943, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late George W. and Genevieve Moreland Hulver. Roger was a member of the Mt. View United Methodist Church in Star Tannery, VA, and worked for 42 years as a route salesman for Hershey Creamery in Winchester, VA. He spent 62 years at Back Creek Ruritan Club and volunteered at Round Hill Vol. Fire Co. Roger loved watching westerns, spending time at the family farm, going to the beach, and most of all spending time with his family.
Roger married Brenda D. Smallwood Hulver on July 28, 1987, in Virginia Beach, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 34 years is a son, Tracy L. Hulver (Sandy) of Winchester, VA; two brothers, Michael & Greg Hulver (Brenda), both of Winchester, VA; a sister, Linda Whitacre of Gore, VA; a grandson, Roger L. “Rogie” Ballenger (Typhanie) of Winchester, VA, who he and Brenda raised as a son; other grandchildren, Mandy Lambert, Ben Hulver, and Tyler Wade Hendrick; and a great-grandchild, Brayden L. Ballenger.
Roger is preceded in death by a sister, Janet Bell; and a stepdaughter, Gina Adair Ballenger Hedrick.
A celebration of Roger’s life will be held at the Mt. View United Methodist Church, 148 Richard Lane, Star Tannery, VA 22654 on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Pettry. Inurnment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Back Creek Ruritan Club, 139 Richard Lane, Star Tannery, VA 22654.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
