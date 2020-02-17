Roger L. Miller
Roger L. Miller, 73, of Winchester, died Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Mr. Miller was born September 19, 1946 in Winchester; the son of the late Virgil L Miller and Elsie Wisecarver Miller. He worked at Northwestern Workshop for 36 years and numerous businesses around the Winchester Area. Roger worked at Jones Funeral Home for 13 years. He attended Winchester Church of God and was a member of ARC, a former member of Round Hill Ruritan, a current member of Back Creek Ruritan, and a member of Eagles Aerie 824. He was the Director of the Fantasy System Beauty Pageants.
He married Lorraine Puffinberger on August 31, 1974 in Winchester.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Frank Bryson (Kim) of Gore and Kimberly Miller-Ohora (Johnnie) of Winchester; a sister, Shelva Harden (Bill) of Winchester; and eight grandchildren, Brittany Barr, Josh Bryson, MaKenzie Miller, Logan Bryson, Nadia Miller, Connor Ohora, Alyson Ohora, and Paisley Miller-Ohora.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Kent Woodward and Pastor Chris Ranson officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Roger was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and loved helping people.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
