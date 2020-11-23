Roger Lee Breeden, Sr.
Roger Lee Breeden, Sr., 75, of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Breeden was born in 1945 in Martinsburg, WV, son of the late Irvin Lee and Helen Virginia Breeden. He attended Charles Town High School and served in the Army Reserve for six years. Mr. Breeden worked at Boyd’s Farm in Charles Town, WV and was a mechanic until his retirement in 1996.
He married Karen Peck on June 17, 1967 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife are sons, Roger L. Breeden, Jr. and wife, Bonnie, Seth A. Breeden and wife, Jennifer; daughter, Karen K. Breeden; daughter-in-law, Janene Thweatt; grandsons, Kellen L. Breeden and fiancée, Samantha Blume and Templar A. Breeden; granddaughters, Misty Miller and Glena Dehart; many nephews and nieces; and his pet, Snickers.
Along with his parents, Mr. Breeden was preceded in death by sisters, Charlotte Squires and Beulah M. Breeden.
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Frederick Kozlowski for the excellent care given to Roger.
A visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12 pm with Ed and Darlene Wilkins officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic regulations set forth by the State of Virginia, a limited number of attendants will be allowed in the funeral home. Roger’s service will be livestreamed on the Omps Funeral Home website through his obituary page on Tuesday, November 24th, at 12 pm.
Serving as pallbearers will be family members, Kellen, Anita, Jordan, Jeff, Shawn, Blaine, and Kevin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roger’s memory to Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603 or SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
