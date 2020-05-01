Roger Lee Brown, 74, of Inwood, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Hospice of the Panhandle.
Born April 8, 1946 in Clearbrook, VA, he was the son of the late Shelia Brown and Cecilia Johnson Brown.
He is survived by long-time companion and friend Roberta Holness; one son, Roger Lee Corley; step daughter, Ramona Corley; step son, Raymond Corley; grandchildren, Jaron Carey, Lauren Turner, Terrell, Darien, Kiersten, Jeremy, Danielle and Raven; great grandson, Jaheim Carey; one sister, Pastor Imogene Smith; and one brother, Vernon Brown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by great grandson, Evandon Cotto; and two brothers, Gary and Robert Brown.
Service and interment are private.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
