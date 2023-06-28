Roger Lee Dinges
Roger Lee Dinges, 68, of Winchester, VA, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Roger was born in 1954 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Thomas Winston Evans and Reba Mae Dinges. He was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1973 and received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Shenandoah University. Roger served our country in the United States Air Force after enlisting in 1973 and served as a TSGT (E-6) during Operation Desert Storm. He worked as an Airmed Trainer for the Air Force; the Air National Guard and then went on to work as a delivery driver for Aramak, Noland, and The Winchester Star. He enjoyed bowling in leagues, coached baseball, umpired baseball, and loved his John Wayne and Clint Eastwood movies. Roger was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics. He enjoyed spirited conversations with family and friends about sports and the mysteries of our universe and beyond. Roger loved military history and history in general. He also enjoyed reading and watching television.
Roger is survived by his wife, Jean Marie, whom he married on December 13, 1977; sons, Anthony Wayne Dinges (Nikisha Lawann) of Winchester, VA, Jason Lee Dinges (Julie Jolliff) of Silverton, OR; grandchildren, Quincy Lee Dinges of Winchester, VA, Christian Lamont Dinges of Winchester, VA, DaVonte Lamar Dinges of Winchester, VA, Lee Daniel Dinges of Silverton, OR; sister, Barbara “Jeannie” Craft (Christopher) of Clear Brook, VA, and brother, Robert “Bob” Dinges (Betty Catherine) of Winchester, VA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Christine Dinges, and son, Thomas Lawrence Dinges.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 11am to 1pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A graveside service with Military Honors will follow at 1pm in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Rev. Kaipha Brown.
Serving as pallbearers will be William Slonaker Jr., Zeb Wever, James Perry Thomas III, Joey Wheeling, Brad Dinges, and Mike Hamrick.
