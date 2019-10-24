Roger Lee Hilleary, 72, of Reston, VA formerly of Winchester, VA passed away on Friday, October 19, 2019 in Reston Hospital Center.
He was born on April 25, 1947 in Hollywood, CA; the son of Harry and Mildred Bosley Hilleary. He was a Senior Logistics Manager for General Dynamics Information Technologies. He was a member of Christ The Redeemer Church in Sterling, VA, the Winchester Moose #1283 and was a Master Mason with Winchester Hiram Lodge #21.
Roger married Patricia L. Ferrari on May 15, 1976 in North Hollywood, CA.
Along with his wife of 43 years, Roger is survived by his children, Nicole McLean-Orndorff (Michael) of Winchester, and Amber A. Forsmark of Sweden; sister, Patricia Ann Sweet of Van Nuys, CA; grandchildren, Amanda Sharkey, Kaila McLean, Vincent Olmstead and Kelsie Aronhalt; great grandchildren, Cloie Shanholtz, Landyn Arnold, Bradyn Arnold, Noah Middleton and Bella Olmstead and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A son, Robert Linton Hilleary preceded him in death.
A memorial service for Roger will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.
