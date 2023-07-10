Roger Lee Lowery “Paw Paw George”
Roger Lee Lowery, 67 of Winchester, VA, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Roger was born in 1955 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Richard and Annie Lowery. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1974. Roger retired from Browning Equipment Company in the parts department. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Winchester Moose Lodge. Most of all, Paw Paw George adored his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy, whom he married on May 8, 1997; daughters, Elizabeth Hamill (Andre) of Waynesboro, PA, Megan Sine (Tanner) of Winchester, VA, Anna Philyaw (Daniel) of Winchester, VA; sons, Kyle Hamill of Winchester, VA, Kevin Hamill of Winchester, VA, Jason Lowery (Athena) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Jah‘Ziyah, Adrienna, Jeremiah, Kaleb, Kadan, Kayleigh, Kyn’leigh Tessa, Jessa, Rayna, Nolan, Oaklen, Alexander, Autumn, Claire, Brody, and Richard, and sister, Ada Foster of Winchester, VA.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, six sisters and two brothers.
A visitation for Roger will be on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 6pm to 8pm, held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be private.
A memorial service will be held for Roger on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 12pm to 4pm at Boyce Fire Department.
