Roger Lee Mock
Roger Lee Mock, 76, of Bluemont (Clarke County), VA, went to his heavenly home on Monday, September 26, 2022, in Winchester, VA.
Roger was born on May 4, 1946, in Leesburg, VA, son of the late Theodore Mervin Mock and Nellie Cummings Mock. He graduated from Loudoun County High School in 1965. He worked at and retired from Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC), having worked as a lineman, supervisor and high voltage lineman.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Darnell Mock, who was the love of his life. They were married In 1972 in Springfield, VA. They spent over 50 years with their family at their home on the mountain in Clarke County, one of his favorite places on earth.
He is also survived by his daughters, Dawn M. White (Tucker) of Sarasota, FL, and Kimberley J. Monroe (Rodney) of Lucketts, VA; his grandchildren, Tucker White, IV (Rachel), Derek Krueger (Jessica), Hunter White, Collin Krueger and Camryn Monroe; and his great-grandchildren, Emma White, Oliver Krueger and Alice Krueger. His granddaughter, Ashley Krueger, preceded him in death. He also leaves behind many wonderful friends, and nieces and nephews that loved their Uncle Roger.
He is survived by his sister Carolyn Jean “Jeannie” Varda (Tony) and her daughters Stephanie Chapman (Doug) and Mary Ann Mason (Jeff) and their daughter Mackenzie. His sister, Mary Elizabeth Sisk, preceded him in death.
He was a member of Mountain Baptist Church in Clarke County and served as a Deacon and sang in the church choir. He truly loved God and his church family. He was a former member of Berryville Baptist Church where he was baptized and also served as a Deacon.
Roger was a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and served in the Air Ground Team, Marine Amphibious Force, III. He volunteered to serve his country and was very proud to be a Marine. The latter part of his service in Vietnam was as a body guard and driver for the Commanding General of the Marine Corps, LT General R. E. Cushman, Jr. He received a Certificate of Commendation from the Commanding General for his outstanding performance of duty.
He was a man of many talents! He was often cooking, baking and smoking meat on his “Big Green Egg.” He was also an excellent baker. He was famous for his “Pecan Shortbread” cookies. He was also a carpenter, builder, archer, avid hunter, gun maker, gardener, Mountain Man, and Rendezvouser. He was a cancer survivor and participated in “Relay for Life” for many years. And most important he was a Christian, wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and he will be truly missed by so many.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 15th at 11:00 A.M. at Berryville Baptist Church, 114 Academy Street, Berryville, VA 22611. The reception will follow at the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co., 131 Retreat Road, Bluemont, VA 20135. The family will receive friends & family at the reception.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roger’s name to Mountain Baptist Church, 1656 Frogtown Road, Bluemont, VA 20135; St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis , TN 38105; or Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. (address above).
