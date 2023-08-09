Roger Lynn Foreman
Roger Lynn Foreman, 64, of Winchester, died Sunday, August 6, 2023, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He was born February 16, 1959, in Winchester, the son of Robert Foreman and Ruby Neff LaFollette.
He was married to Darlene Barbour Foreman for 35 years.
Professionally he had worked in construction as a carpenter and heavy equipment operator.
He had attended Open Door Baptist Church.
In his spare time, he loved fishing. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and telling of jokes.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, Robert Foreman, Jr. and his wife, Sharon, of Stephens City, several nephews, nieces, and beloved pets Sadie Mae, Leroy, Silas, and Molly.
A service will be 11:00 am Friday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive ,Winchester, officiated by Pastor Andy Combs. Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Casket bearers will be Jeff Carter, Jason Newlin, Lester and Roy Drummond, Gary Fox, and Eric Myers. Honorary bearers are DJ Myers, and Jerome Brooks.
Friends will be received Thursday 7-9:00 pm in the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com
