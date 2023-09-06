Roger Paul Beswick
Roger Paul Beswick, 98, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Roger was born in 1925 in Hillsborough, IL, the son of the late John Herbert and Ada Belle Beswick.
Roger attended Potomac State College, Ohio University, and Alfred University where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He served our country during WWII as Radarman Second Class in the United States Navy. Roger spent his career as a mechanical engineer working for the Ashworth Company in Winchester and Atlantic Research in Alexandria. He was a member of the Winchester Connection and an actor and set builder with the Winchester Little Theater. Roger loved fishing, hunting and woodworking in his shop. He was even gifted enough to build his own house.
He is survived by his partner of 40 years, Marlene Kolstad; sons, Byron “Casey” Beswick (Janet) of Ashburn, VA, Jay “Christopher” Beswick (Eileen) of Keysville, VA; grandchildren, Samuel Beswick of Winchester, VA, Shelby Morrow (Jason) of Haymarket, VA, and Jennifer Beswick of Fredericksburg, VA; as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Byron H. Beswick; and his former wife, Peggy Beswick who passed in 1992.
A graveside service will be held for Roger on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 11am in Mount Hebron Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Rob Lovett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Roger to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
