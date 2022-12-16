Roger Royce Whitlock, Jr. “Junior”
Roger Royce Whitlock, Jr., 54, of Winchester, VA, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home.
Roger was born in 1968 in Staunton, VA, the son of Beverly Ann Luttrell and the late Calvin Luttrell of Winchester, VA and Roger Royce Whitlock, Sr. and Linda Whitlock of Gore, VA. He served in the Army National Guard and attended the Church of the Good Shepherd. He was a brick mason and owned R&D Masonry. Roger loved racing at Winchester Speedway and hanging with the guys at the garage. He was a hard worker and has been a brick layer for most of his life. Roger loved spending time at the beach with his wife, Sherry, spending time with his grandson Jacob and he also loved anywhere that served crab legs.
He married Sherry McFarland on August 28, 1999 in Frederick County, VA.
Roger is survived by his parents; wife, Sherry; daughter, Courtney Michele Whitlock of Bedford, VA; son, Michael Ray Edwards, II (Hope) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Jacob Royce Blake of Bedford, VA, Riley Susan Edwards of Winchester, VA, Abel Tyler Thibodeau of Bedford, VA; sisters, Brenda Kay Ramey (Mike) of Gore, VA, Tammy Lynn Koller (Jeff) of Stephenson, VA, Tina Marie Crane (Derek) of Slainesville, WV; and brother, Calvin Wayne Luttrell of Clear Brook, VA.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service the following day, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor Vernon Bray officiating. Interment will follow in Lamps Memorial Cemetery, Mount Pleasant, VA.
Serving as pallbearers will be Calvin Wayne Luttrell, Michael Ray Edwards, II, Derek Crane, Delmas Moreland, James McFarland, Jr. and Jeff Koller.
Honorary pallbearers will be Shane Koller and Glenn Mowery, III.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Roger to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
