OBIT_Roger_Shiflett_Correction_73105-2

Roger Shiflett Correction

Roger Shiflett Correction A funeral service will be Wednesday, November 2 at 2 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, VA.

Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.