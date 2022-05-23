Roger Thomas Nichols Roger Thomas Nichols, 70, of Gore, VA, died Friday, May 20, 2022.
Roger was born October 23, 1951 in Winchester, VA; the son of the late Lenwood Thomas and Dorothy Virginia Nicholson Nichols. He served his country in the US Army.
He married Carolyn Sue Nichols February 5, 1972 in Winchester.
Along with his wife of fifty years, he is survived by his children, Cliffton Thomas Nichols and Dana Ann Nichols, both of Gore; sisters, Barbara Tinsman (Melvin) of Middletown, VA and Donna Nichols of Stephens City, VA and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.