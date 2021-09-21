Roger U. Delauter Jr.
Roger U. Delauter Jr., 79, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on September 18, 2021 in his home.
Mr. Delauter was born in 1941 in Ijamsville, MD, the son of the late Roger U. Delauter Sr. and Golda Delauter. He was a graduate of Bridgewater College, where he received his B.A. in history and George Washington University, where he obtained his Master’s Degree. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Third Armored Calvary Regiment as a tank gunner. During his military service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Roger retired from the United States Customs Service after many years in Computer Systems Management, afterwards working as docent at Stonewall Jackson’s Headquarters in Winchester. He was a member of American Legion Post 21 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Mr. Delauter was an avid Civil War historian who wrote four books in his lifetime, including: “Winchester in the Civil War,” “18th Virginia Calvary,” “62nd Virginia Infantry,” and “McNeill’s Rangers.” He enjoyed relic hunting.
Mr. Delauter married Carol Ann Gaines on August 17, 1963, at the Braddock Street United Methodist Church.
Surviving with his wife are his daughter, Susan Sigler (William) of Winchester, Virginia; his grandchildren; Andrew Sigler of Reston, Virginia, Trevin Sigler of Winchester, Virginia, and Avery Sigler of Winchester, Virginia; and his sisters; Sharyn Delauter Wichael (Frank) of Sangersville, Virginia and Patricia Delauter O’Toole (Tim) of Frederick, Maryland.
Mr. Delauter was preceded in death by his son whom he loved very dearly, Robert Foster Delauter (Lydia) of Winchester, Virginia.
Following a private graveside service at Shenandoah Memorial Park, all family and friends are invited to gather for lunch in remembrance of Roger and to visit with his family on Friday, September 24 at 12:30pm at Jim Barnett Park, Rotary Shelter.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kernstown Battlefield at kernstownbattle.org or Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W. Cork Street #405 Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
