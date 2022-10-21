Roger William Shifflett Roger William Shifflett, 66, of Stephens City, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at his residence.
He was born December 17, 1955, in Winchester, the son of Paul Amos and Belva Dearmont Helmick Shifflett.
Mr. Shifflett recently retired as a custodian with Frederick County Public Schools and was a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge.
Surviving are a sister, Elizabeth Braghini; two brothers, Paul E. Shifflett and Ray M. Shifflett, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Broy, and a brother, Glenn R. Shifflett.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, November 2 at 11:00 a.m. in Shenandoah Memorial Park with Timothy Braghini officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
