Roland Fillmore “Phil” Turner, 75, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at a local nursing home.
Phil was born in 1944 in Washington, D.C., son of the late Evelyn and Kenneth C. Turner, and was raised by his grandparents. He was a Veteran, having served in the United States Navy (1962-1966), achieving the rank of E4. Phil served many different communities as a police officer, then became a correctional officer and retired from The Virginia Department of Corrections, Haynesville Correctional Unit. He was of the Methodist faith.
Anyone who knew Phil knew that music was his life. He loved playing music on his guitar (acoustic and electric), bass guitar, and keyboard. He had quite a voice as well. He just loved the scene - being around the people, singing, playing out and jamming with various bands. He had his own band called Roadkill Band, played in the Dixie Moon Band, the Cruisers Band, as well as many others. He even played with Freddie Fender at one point. Some of his favorite places to play were the Martinsburg and Charles Town Senior Centers, as well as a few of the nursing homes around the area. He loved to go out to eat and even go shopping. He loved and treated his wife, Theresa, like a queen.
He married Theresa M. Woodward on January 29, 2010 in Round Hill, VA.
Surviving with his wife is a son, Shawn Turner of Inwood, WV; daughters, Angela Rowe of Bunker Hill, WV, Monica Turner of Shepherdstown, WV and Tamara Brighty of Hedgesville, WV; step-daughter, Shonda Frye of Keyser, WV; nine grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; one half-sister; and three half-brothers. He was preceded in death by one grandchild and one half-sister.
A memorial service for Phil will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Rev. James W. Hawkins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Phil’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, #400, McLean, VA 22102.
